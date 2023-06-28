Home

Depiction Of Sita Is ‘Vulgar’, Language Only Used by ‘Gully Boys’: PIL In SC Seeking Ban on Adipurush

The plea sought direction "to protect and preserve all the religious manuscripts and texts in their original form at all platforms and prohibit distortion of the above-said texts/manuscripts by anyone."

New Delhi: Amidst criticism over wrong portrayal of characters of epic Ramayana in the movie ‘Adipurush’, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking ban on the film and its further screening on OTT platforms was filed in the high court on Friday. The petition alleges that the movie hurts the religious sentiments of a “large section of society” due to the kind of dialogues used by the characters in the movie.

PIL filed by lawyer Mamta Rani sought an exhibition ban on Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’ which hurt the sentiments of Hindus and devotees of various deities depicted in the movie by “destroying their fundamental values and characters” and modifying the basic structure of Valmiki Ramayana.

Top points from the PIL filed in Supreme Court against Adipurush

The plea filed through advocates Shailendra Mani Tripathi, Ratnesh Kumar Shukla and Akash Awana sought direction “to protect and preserve all the religious manuscripts and texts in their original form at all platforms and prohibit distortion of the above-said texts/manuscripts by anyone.” It also alleges that the movie maligns the image of deities by using foul language in the dialogues spoken by the actors portraying Hindu gods. “They cannot be allowed to go scot-free in the name of Freedom of Speech and Expression.” The plea also strongly objected to some dialogues in the movie, saying that only ‘gully boys’ use such ‘derogatory’ language. “The sacred fundamental texts and manuscripts are the basic spiritual and physical tenets of a cultured and civilized society which a common man of such a society relies [on] and lives [by]. A man becomes an orphan like a fallen leave from the branch of a tree without his culture and traditions,” the petitioner stated. It added, “Besides this, the depiction of the physical features and communication styles of Hindu gods – Rama and Hanuman – are complete distortions of not only the characters but also the very fundamental values for which they are worshipped”. The petitioner expressed the apprehension that such a depiction would influence the general public into believing in “different values and morals”. It said the depiction of Sita is “inappropriate and vulgar”. The petitioner has contended that ‘Adipurush’ is a mockery of Valmiki Ramayana, which has been fuelled by personal commercial gain. “The whole story of the film has destroyed and modified every aspect of the core values of the characters, their language and each authentic event,” it stated.

The movie, which draws inspiration from the revered Hindu epic Ramayana, faced heavy criticism post-release.The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti as Goddess Sita, Sunny Singh as Laxman, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, the mythical hydra-headed demon king in the epic.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.