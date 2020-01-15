New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Nagpur bench of Bombay High Court seeking dismissal of the petitions against him in connection with a multi-crore irrigation scam, terming the allegations as “without merits and filed with mala fide motives”.

In his affidavit, Pawar claimed that there was no need to hand over the present case under Vidarbha irrigation scam to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as the allegations are baseless.

“I have not indulged in any corrupt, motivated or mala fide act while discharging my duties as a minister. I state that I have as a minister or as ex-officio chairman of the VIDC, have followed all the rules and have discharged my public duties with a clear conscience and without fear, favour or illegal motives,” Pawar said in the affidavit.

“This civil application is totally without merits, pleadings and is filed with mala fide motives, and therefore deserves to be rejected by imposing pecuniary costs,” Pawar stated.

In December, last year, the Director-General of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Maharashtra had officially shut the case on Ajit Pawar and dropped charges under 12 projects of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation (VIDC), stating to the High Court that he had no role in the alleged scam.

However, a petitioner, a contractor named Jagtap, who filed four public interest litigations (PILs) sought the transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for a review of the ACB’s decision to dismiss the charges.

The hearing of the now-standing case is going in the court and the next hearing is scheduled this week.