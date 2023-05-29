Home

PIL Seeking ID Proof To Exchange Rs 2000 Notes Dismissed By Delhi High Court

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) related to the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The petition challenged the permission to exchange Rs 2000 notes without any identity proof. The petition was filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay.

On Tuesday i.e., May 23, the court had reserved its decision after hearing the matter. A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and J Subramaniam Prasad has given this decision. Another PIL has been filed regarding the Rs 2000 note stating that the RBI does not have the authority to issue a circular to withdraw the Rs 2000 note from circulation.

On May 19, RBI announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation. After three days, i.e., from May 23, the process of changing this note started at banks across the country. People are thronging banks to exchange their notes. RBI has asked to exchange Rs 2000 notes or deposit in the account by 30 September.

The Reserve Bank has said in its circular that it will withdraw the Rs 2000 note from circulation, but the existing notes will not be invalid. RBI had told that the Reserve Bank has taken this decision under the ‘Clean Note Policy’. People can exchange 10 notes at a time at any bank, while there is no limit on deposits.

