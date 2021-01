New Delhi: A PIL has been filed in Delhi High Court seeking the removal of mobile caller tune on COVID-19 awareness in the voice of actor Amitabh Bachchan, reported news agency ANI on Thursday. Also Read - New Coronavirus Strain: South Korea Extends UK Flight Ban For 2 More Weeks

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty To 'Bounce Back' On Silver Screen With Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Chehre