Mumbai: A 31-year-old pilot has alleged he was assaulted by three persons, including a father-son duo, after an argument over vehicle parking issue here, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident, which was captured on CCTV, took place in suburban Kalina on Wednesday afternoon.

The victim, Joash Gonsalves, filed a complaint against one Sheikh Noorul Hasan, his son Zaid and another person who allegedly bashed him up outside his building 'Golden Tower', the official said.

The complaint was filed at the Vakola police station.

A video clip shows the three persons beating up Gonsalves.

According to Gonsalves, the trio has their office in a complex opposite his residential building, but they park their car outside his housing society, thus creating hindrance for vehicles moving in out of Golden Tower.

An argument over the parking issue led to the assault, the official said.

“We have registered the complaint against the trio under the IPC section 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and an investigation was underway,” he added.