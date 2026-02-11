By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Big reveal in Air India Flight 171 crash as Italian report on final probe claims ‘Pilot intentionally shut fuel switches’
Air India plane crash: In a shocking report months after Air India 171 crash, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has reported that one of the pilots turned off the aircraft's fuel switches in an "a
Air India plane crash: In a shocking report months after Air India 171 crash, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera has reported that one of the pilots turned off the aircraft’s fuel switches in an “almost certainly” intentional act.
Big reveal in Air India Flight 171 crash as Italian report on on final probe surfaces
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.