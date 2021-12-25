New Delhi: A pilot was killed after MiG-21 plane of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer on Friday. Pilot Wing Commander Harshit Sinha died in the crash during the training sortie. The incident took place in Jaisalmer’s Sudasiri village near India-Pakistan border.Also Read - Boxing Day Test: Why Rahul Dravid And Not India Captain Virat Kohli Will Address Press Conference Ahead of SA vs IND 1st Test

The IAF on Twitter said, "This evening, around 8:30 pm, a MiG-21 aircraft of IAF met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Further details are awaited."

The Indian Air Force said "an inquiry" has been ordered into the accident.

“With deep sorrow, IAF conveys the sad demise of Wing Commander Harshit Sinha in the flying accident this evening and stands firmly with the family of the braveheart,” the IAF said in another tweet.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was “saddened” to know about the accident and offered his condolences to Wing Commander Harshit Sinha

“Saddened to know Wing Commander Harshit Sinha lost his life, when a MiG-21 aircraft met with a flying accident in the western sector during a training sortie. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. We share their grief and pray they find strength,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted.

Jaisalmer SP Ajay Singh said the plane crashed in the Desert National Park area under the Sam police station, news agency PTI reported.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, who lives in a hamlet near the Desert National Park, said he saw the plane burst into flames. He claimed the plane caught fire before hitting the ground.