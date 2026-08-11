Pilot of turbulence-hit Air India flight fails second dope test: Reports

The Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a short but strong in-flight turbulence, resulting in serious injuries to several passengers and a loss of altitude of about 300 feet before it recovered. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi.

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New Delhi: The pilot of the Air India flight that hit turbulence on August 4 has reportedly failed the second dope test.

The Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a short but strong in-flight turbulence, resulting in serious injuries to several passengers and a loss of altitude of about 300 feet before it recovered. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi.

Earlier, on August 9, reports had emerged that the said pilot had failed the preliminary dope test. At that time, Air India neither confirmed nor denied the report. In contrast, it was reported that the pilot-in-command tested positive for psychoactive substances during the post-flight screening in Delhi.