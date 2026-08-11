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Pilot of turbulence-hit Air India flight fails second dope test: Reports

The Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a short but strong in-flight turbulence, resulting in serious injuries to several passengers and a loss of altitude of about 300 feet before it recovered. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi.

Written by: Tahir Qureshi Edited by: Tahir Qureshi
Updated: August 11, 2026, 7:05 PM IST
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New Delhi: The pilot of the Air India flight that hit turbulence on August 4 has reportedly failed the second dope test.

The Air India flight AI2379, operating from Phuket to Delhi, experienced a short but strong in-flight turbulence, resulting in serious injuries to several passengers and a loss of altitude of about 300 feet before it recovered. The aircraft landed safely in Delhi.

Read more: Big development in Air India Phuket-Delhi flight incident as Airbus, French agency to join air turbulence probe

Earlier, on August 9, reports had emerged that the said pilot had failed the preliminary dope test. At that time, Air India neither confirmed nor denied the report. In contrast, it was reported that the pilot-in-command tested positive for psychoactive substances during the post-flight screening in Delhi.

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About the Author

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi

Tahir Qureshi is a senior sub-editor at India.com, whose primary duties are writing news related to different beats like National. World, Business, and viral. He also breaks stories and then follows t ... Read More

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