Rajasthan Crisis Latest Updates: On a day when rebel leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra amid indications of a possible breakthrough, Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday ruled out any possibility of leadership change in the state, saying it is merely a rumour.

"There is no such thing or discussion on change in leadership. It is a fake and hollow rumour. Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister and he will remain so for five years," Dotasra was quoted as saying by PTI.

Dotasra said this while meeting Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi ahead of the assembly session on August 14.

Talking about Pilot, Dotasra said the doors of Congress are open for him but he along with other MLAs has run away, and the Congress did not ask them to go.

The statement from the state Congress chief comes after Pilot earlier in the day met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session on August 14.

As per reports, the meeting lasted for about two hours and the Pilot camp was assured that all issues raised by them will be resolved.

The Congress had a total of 107 MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly. This includes 6 MLAs who were previously with the BSP.

Pilot and other rebel MLAs would face disqualification in case they defied the Congress whip on the floor of the house.

As Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot firmly holds on to the remaining MLAs, top leadership are positive of resolving the rebellion raised against the state chief minister.