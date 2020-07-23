Rajasthan Crisis Latest News: All eyes are on the Rajasthan High Court’s hearing today as Supreme Court earlier in the day refused to intervene in the matter and allowed it to pass the order on the Assembly Speaker’s plea. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot Meets Guv Ahead of HC Hearing, Says he Has Majority And Will Call Assembly Session Soon

While hearing the matter on Thursday, the Supreme Court allowed the Rajasthan High Court to pronounce order on plea of 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy CM Sachin Pilot, against the Assembly Speaker’s notice for initiating disqualification proceedings against them. However, the apex court said it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court. Also Read - 'Wrote to PM so he Doesn't Say he Didn't Know About it': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot's Fiery Attack on BJP Govt

During the hearing in the Supreme Court, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi failed to get any interim relief on his plea alleging that the high court cannot interdict the disqualification proceedings undertaken by him under 10th schedule of the Constitution. Also Read - Win For Pilot: Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Rajasthan High Court Proceedings | What's Next?

The top court bench Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krsihna Murari said Joshi’s plea raises important questions and requires prolonged hearing.

The development comes as the Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday requested the Legislative Assembly Speaker to defer action on disqualification notices till Friday as it said it will pass appropriate orders on the writ petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 dissident legislators on that day.

Appearing for Joshi, senior advocate Kapil Sibal listed the reasons for starting the disqualification proceedings, saying that these MLAs did not attend party meetings and conspired to destabilise their own government.

To his argument, the top court bench said this is not a simple matter and these MLAs are elected representatives. The bench further asked Sibal whether a disqualification notice can be issued to MLAs for not attending the meetings and can it be taken as stand against the party.

Furthermore, the Assembly Speaker told the top court that the state high court has no jurisdiction to restrain him from conducting disqualification proceedings till July 24 against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including sacked deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot.

Joshi has challenged the Rajasthan High Court’s July 21 order, which said the verdict on the petition filed by the 19 MLAs, challenging the disqualification notices, will be pronounced on July 24 and asked him to defer the disqualification proceedings till then.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government will soon prove its majority in the assembly, hours before he met the Governor with whom he is said to have discussed calling a session of the House.

“The assembly session will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are united,” Gehlot said.

The whole episode of crisis in Rajasthan erupted after the Rajasthan police’s SOG launched a probe into alleged attempts at horse trading to topple the Gehlot government and issued a notice to Pilot to appear during the investigation. SOG had also given a notice to Gehlot.

Pilot has been upset since the Congress picked Gehlot over him for the chief minister’s post, following the December 2018 assembly elections.