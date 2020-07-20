Rajasthan Political Crisis Latest News: The blame game between Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former deputy CM Sachin Pilot continues even as the political crisis in the state entered the third week. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: SOG Visits Second Manesar Resort in Search of Rebel Congress MLAs

Taking a dig at Pilot, Gehlot said that his former deputy was conspiring from past 6 months to topple his government with the support of the BP. He also went on to say that nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such a thing.

Alleging that the MLAs with Pilot are being held captive, Gehlot said that many of them from Sachin’s campo are calling him and telling him their ordeal.

“Our MLAs are staying without any restrictions but they have held their (MLAs) captive. They are calling us and crying over phone while explaining their ordeal. Their personal mobile phones have been snatched. Some of them want to join us,” Gehlot claimed.

However, he said that there was no demand to replace the state Congress chief in 7 years even when we knew Sachin Pilot is worthless.

Earlier, Gehlot had said about Pilot that speaking good English, giving good bytes and being handsome isn’t everything in politics.

Again alleging that the BJP is behind the whole crisis in the state, Gehlot said he has the proof for the same.

“The horse trading was being done in Jaipur, we have the proof. We had to keep people at a hotel for 10 days, if we had not done that, the same thing that is happening in Manesar now would have happened back then,” Gehlot further added.

The current crisis in the state erupted last to last week when the Rajasthan Police sent a notice to Pilot, asking him to record his statement over the alleged bid to bring down the government.

The same notice was sent to the chief minister and some other MLAs, but Pilot’s supporters claimed that it was only meant to humiliate him.