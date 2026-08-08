Pilots’ body writes to PM Modi, seeks Civil Aviation Authority as DGCA replacement

The pilots’ body has urged the government to replace the current DGCA with an independent regulator backed by statutory powers.

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DGCA’s limited independence is a major drawback of the existing regulatory setup. Representational image

The Federation of Indian Pilots has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back the proposal for an independent Civil Aviation Authority, arguing that the country’s rapidly expanding aviation industry needs a more autonomous regulator.

The pilots’ body, in a letter dated August 6 to PM Modi, said the need for a statutory Civil Aviation Authority had been highlighted by concerns from the International Civil Aviation Organization, Parliamentary Committees and the rapid growth of the country’s aviation sector.

Under the proposal, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), currently an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, would be replaced by an independent authority. FIP said the move is intended to establish a more autonomous and accountable regulator capable of handling the growing scale and complexity of India’s aviation industry.

Why are pilots demanding an autonomous aviation regulator?

According to FIP, India’s aviation industry has expanded dramatically over the last 20 years, with a surge in passenger traffic, larger airline fleets and a growing number of airports. Air navigation services, flying training organisations and maintenance facilities have also increased. The pilots’ body, however, said the regulatory framework has not evolved at the same speed.

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According to FIP, the DGCA’s limited independence is a major drawback of the existing regulatory setup. As an attached office of the ministry, it has restricted administrative autonomy, while important decisions often need ministry approval and its financial powers are subject to government rules. The pilots’ body also said recruitment and procurement procedures can make it harder to hire and retain skilled aviation experts.

Shortage of specialised aviation expertise

FIP’s letter highlighted the need for aviation regulators to have skilled professionals with hands-on industry experience, including airline pilots, flight operations inspectors, airworthiness engineers, aircraft maintenance engineers and air traffic management experts. It also called for expertise in areas such as human factors and fatigue-risk management. According to FIP, government salary structures can make it challenging to recruit and retain professionals with significant aviation experience.

According to FIP, giving the regulator greater independence and flexibility in financial and administrative matters could help bridge this gap.

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The pilots’ body argues that India’s aviation sector has expanded rapidly, while the regulatory framework has not kept pace. It points to the sharp growth in passenger traffic, aircraft fleets, airports, air navigation services, training organisations and maintenance facilities. FIP says the scale and complexity of regulatory oversight have grown faster than DGCA’s organisational capacity. FIP says an autonomous CAA should have administrative and financial independence, allowing it to make regulatory decisions faster and recruit specialists directly from the aviation industry.