Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said in the state assembly discussed the absence of pubs in IT parks of the state. Calling it a major disadvantage, the chief minister informed that his govt is actively considering such developmentsAlso Read - Kerala Man Calls Himself ‘Boob Hunter’, Brags About Groping More Than 300 Women For ‘Fun’ | See Screenshots

“Some companies send their representatives for preliminary studies when they plan to invest here. Often, their report pointed out the lack of facilities like pubs,” said the CM. “The government had started steps to resolve this complaint earlier. But the government did not take any other action in this regard as it was the beginning stage of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added Also Read - Kerala: Class VII Girl Dies of Fever After Parents Opt For Occult Practices Over Proper Medical Treatment

The chief minister also said that many IT firms are keen to establish their units in IT parks in the state, have pointed out the lack of facilities like pubs there. He said the representatives sent by such firms for studying the facilities in the IT parks have reported to their management about the lack of these facilities. Also Read - Has 3rd COVID Wave Arrived in India? Karnataka Among Several States to Report New Variant AY.4.2

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, while speaking to the media said that he will make his stand clear on the matter after discussing it at the UDF meeting.