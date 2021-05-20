Thiruvananthapuram: CPI(M) veteran leader Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala. He was administered the oath of office by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. Prior to this event, the CPI(M) state committee had on Tuesday appointed Pinarayi Vijayan as the CPI(M) parliamentary party leader and Kerala’s Chief Minister. Also Read - Veena George Likely To Replace KK Shailaja as Kerala Health Minister

“The new cabinet consists of 21 ministers and the invitees include 140 legislators, 29 MPs, the judiciary, media, and top officials. All those who are coming should have a Covid negative test result taken 48 hours before or should have taken both doses of the vaccine,” IANS quoted Vijayan as saying. Also Read - Photos And Videos Show How Cyclone Tauktae Brings Heavy Rain in Kerala and Adjoining Coastal Areas

In the recently concluded Assembly polls, the CP(M)-led LDF stormed back to power with a thumping majority winning 99 seats against 41 seats of Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Assembly polls. Also Read - Cyclone Tauktae 'Very Likely' to Cross Guajrat Coast on May 18 | Highlights

Thiruvananthapuram: Pinarayi Vijayan takes oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala, being sworn in by Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. pic.twitter.com/HyWRDh9u3u — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

Notably, the ruling Left Democratic Front this time decided to replace all sitting ministers, including health minister KK Shailaja who has won praise for her handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials said that the swearing-in ceremony took place in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol. The government said it expected up to 350 people to attend the ceremony.

The cabinet ministers from CPI(M) in the new Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet include MV Govindan, K Radhakrishnan, KN Balagopal, P Rajeev, VN Vasavan, Saji Cherian, V Sivankutty, Mohammad Riyas, Dr R Bindu, Veena George, and V Abdul Rahman.