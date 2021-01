New Delhi: In a bid to provide free transport service for women and senior citizens, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday flagged off 25 buses exclusively for women and senior citizens to travel within the city of Guwahati. Flagging off the new pink buses under Bhraman Sarathi Scheme, Sonowal said that the free transport service would immensely help women and senior citizens. Also Read - Woman's Reaction After Water-line Reaches Her Home in Assam Will Melt Your Heart | WATCH

The new bus service of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) would give a new dimension to the state governments welfare measures in the new year, he said. He urged all commuters to take care of these buses which will ply in five routes.

Sonowal lauded Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and all ASTC employees for their dedicated service during the pandemic period.

ASTC buses transported essential items within the Northeastern region and to other parts of the country, besides bringing back people stranded outside the state during the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Patowary said that his department introduced this bus service for women and senior citizens as per the direction of the chief minister to make their travel safe and comfortable.