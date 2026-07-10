Pink Saheli Smart Card mandatory for free bus travel in Delhi from THIS day; Know how to get one

Women in Delhi will have to follow new rules to continue travelling free on government buses from August 1, 2026. The Pink Saheli Smart Card will become mandatory, replacing the current paper ticket system, which will be discontinued after July 31. If you haven’t got your smart card yet, it’s important to apply soon to avoid paying for bus travel. Here’s a complete guide to the Pink Saheli Smart Card, the application process, and its benefits.
The Pink Saheli Smart Card is a digital travel card built on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) platform. It has been introduced to make free bus travel easier for women in Delhi. From August 1, conductors will stop issuing free tickets manually. Women will need to tap their smart card on the bus validator or the conductor’s machine, after which the free pink ticket will be issued automatically.
If you’re wondering how to get the Pink Saheli Smart Card, here’s what you need to know. The free bus travel facility is meant only for women residing in Delhi. Women from other states will not be eligible and must purchase tickets for their journey.
To get the Pink Saheli Smart Card, women can apply online through the Transport Department’s website or app. They just need to open the Pink Saheli Smart Card section and submit documents like their Aadhaar card, age certificate, and photo.
Apart from the online process, women can get the Pink Saheli Smart Card through offline channels as well. They can visit a nearby bus depot or counter and submit basic documents such as an Aadhaar card photocopy and a passport-size photograph to receive the card.
All depot managers have been asked to ensure that conductors are trained to use the new machines and ticketing system. Women should apply for and collect their Pink Saheli Smart Card before July 31 to continue travelling without any issues from August 1.
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