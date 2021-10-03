Bhubaneswar: Counting of votes for the bypoll results of the Pipili Assembly constituency in Odisha’s Puri district began at 8 am today amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols. The by-election was held on September 30. Three-tier security has been provided at the counting centre. Apart from the counting centre in the pilgrim town, security has been beefed in Pipili and Delang areas as a precautionary measure. Pipili-Delang areas have a history of poll violence, however, security arrangements have been made accordingly. The by-poll was held following the demise of sitting MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020. Ten candidates including Maharathy’s son Rudrapratap (BJD), BJP’s Ashrit Pattnaik and Congress nominee Biswokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra, are in the fray.Also Read - Bhabanipur Election Result LIVE: Will Mamata Return to Her Turf to Retain CM Post? Counting to Begin Shortly

A total of 72 government officials, all fully vaccinated, will participate in the exercise. The vote count will be held at 14 tables in three halls at Penthakota Warehouse. While the EVM vote counting is being held in two halls, postal ballots is being counted in another hall.

