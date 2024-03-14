Pitbull, Bulldog, And…: 23 Dangerous Dog Breeds Banned By Central Govt

The Central Government has issued directives to ban the sale and breeding of "dangerous" dog breeds. This list of dog breeds includes - Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler and more.

New Delhi: In view of several dog attacks, which include ferocious pet dog breeds like Pitbull, the central government has directed state governments to ban the sale and breeding of 23 dog breeds known for aggressive behaviour. These breeds include Pitbull Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, and Mastiffs, amid rising instances of pet dog attacks. As per the directives, people cannot pet these 23 dog breeds, stating that dogs which have already been kept as pets, should be sterilised to prevent further breeding.

The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said it has received representations from citizens, citizen forums and Animal Welfare Organisations to ban some of the breeds of dogs from keeping them as pets and other purposes.

The panel has identified 23 breeds of dogs, including mixed and cross breeds, as ferocious and also dangerous for human lives.

