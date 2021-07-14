New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is currently the deputy floor leader for Rajya Sabha, will be the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha for the Bharatiya Janata Party, reports suggested on Wednesday. Notably, this post was vacant after the resignation of senior leader Thawarchand Gehlot who is now the governor of Karnataka.Also Read - Prashant Kishor Set to Join Congress? Speculations Rife After Poll Strategist Meets Sonia & Rahul Gandhi

Interestingly, Piyush Goyal has been an effective floor manager, including during the passage of crucial bills such as Triple Talaq and Article 370. Goyal was also the railway minister and currently occupies three portfolios, including the commerce and industry after the recent Cabinet reshuffle. Also Read - Farm Union Leader Tikait Says Farmers Will go to Delhi on July 22 to Protest Outside Parliament

Prior to this, another name was doing the rounds — labour minister Bhupendra Yadav who was recently inducted into the Cabinet. Yadav has been a seasoned politician, who is well-versed with Parliamentary proceedings rules and regulations. Apart from this, the name of finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also doing the rounds. Notably, Sitharaman is the country’s first full-time finance and defence minister under PM Modi’s tenure. Also Read - Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor Meets Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, Punjab Elections Likely on Agenda

As per latest reports, the Parliamentary affairs minister will submit the name to the Rajya Sabha chairman for his approval ahead of the monsoon session of Parliament, which will begin on July 19.

Notably, the leader of Rajya Sabha Leader is a prestigious position where crucial interventions are needed during arguments between the treasury benches and the opposition.

According to reports, Congress will hold a meeting in the next 48 hours to find a replacement for Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who leads the party in Lok Sabha. Reports suggested that Rahul Gandhi might replace Chowdhury.

As the monsoon session of Parliament will start on July 19 and both these appointments need to be made soon.