New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who, in recent days, has found himself involved in a war-of-words with the Maharashtra government over the 'Shramik Special' trains, this morning tweeted to inform that his mother, former BJP leader Chandrakanta Goyal, had passed away.

"My revered mother, who always showed me the way with her affection and love, died this morning. She spent her life serving, and also inspired us to live with service. May God give her a place. Om shanti", he tweeted in Hindi, along with a photo of his now-late mother.

Chandrakanta Goyal, notably, was also a former three-term MLA from Mumbai’s Matunga constituency. Her husband and Piyush Goyal’s father, Ved Prakash Goyal, who died in 2003, was a former Rajya Sabha MP and a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee cabinet and a long-time treasurer of the BJP.

Several politicians tweeted their condolences to the Railway Minister, including UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who himself lost his father in April, but whose funeral he didn’t attend so that he could lead the state’s battle against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Dear Piyush Goyal ji, mother-son relationship is the most unique relationship in this world. There is no greater grief than the passing away of one’s parents. Praying to Lord Shree Rama to give peace to the soul of your revered mother. My condolences are with you in this hour of grief. Om shanti,” the UP CM tweeted.