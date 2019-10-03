New Delhi: The Mumbai police on Wednesday arrested a domestic worker working at Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s residence after several artefacts, silverware, watches, mobile phones, as well as nearly Rs 35,000 in cash was stolen from his bungalow last month.

The theft took place between September 16 and 18 at Goyal’s luxurious high-rise Villa Orb on Nepean Sea Road in Mumbai. The accused, identified as Vishnukumar Vishwakarma, 28, from Nepal, denied all theft allegations on his arrest. He is currently held under judicial custody.

On further investigation, it was also found that Vishwakarma had sent emails to unknown recipients through the stolen phone, increasing suspicion of “important data” and confidential documents being stolen.

The police have handed the phone to the cyber cell and are trying to retrieve the deleted data from the phone and trace the recipient email IDs. The Mumbai police have also recovered five cellphones from his relative, whom Vishwakarma was going to meet later.

An FIR was lodged by Goyal’s manager Prakash Shedge on behalf of the minister’s wife Seema. However, the Railway Minister has not made any statement on the theft yet.