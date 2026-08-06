Pizza, mosquito repellents, thick mattress: Nagpur kidnapping accused demands VIP treatment in police custody

During a court hearing on Tuesday, the accused also made several allegations against the police. He claimed that officers took Rs 70,000 in cash from his rented flat, assaulted him and did not return his spectacles and shoes.

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Pizza, mosquito repellents, thick mattress: Nagpur kidnapping accused demands VIP treatment in police custody (Image: AI representational)

The 20-year-old BBA student arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl has reportedly been making several demands while in police custody. As per a report in Times of India, he has complained about the poor condition of the lock-up and asked for better facilities. Police said the accused has objected to the dirty walls and foul-smelling toilet in the lock-up. He has also asked for pizza for breakfast and high-quality food for dinner. Officials said he has been refusing to cooperate during questioning, making the investigation more difficult.

According to the police, the accused has not shared the password to his mobile phone and has also refused to hand over access to the survivor’s phone, which he allegedly took from her during the period she was held captive. Investigators said this has delayed the collection of important digital evidence.

Officials also said the accused initially refused to undergo a medical examination and treatment. However, he was later taken for the medical check-up on Tuesday.

Police at Hudkeshwar Police Station said the accused has been avoiding their questions and is not cooperating with the investigation. They added that they are continuing efforts to gather evidence from his electronic devices.

A senior police official told The Times of India that the accused has also been demanding special treatment inside the lock-up. He has reportedly complained about not being able to sleep because of mosquitoes and has asked for a thick mattress or soft bedding. He also demanded that mosquito repellents be installed inside the lock-up.

The accused has also been frequently arguing with police officers in custody and has reportedly blamed the 16-year-old girl for what happened.

During a court hearing on Tuesday, the accused also made several allegations against the police. He claimed that officers took Rs 70,000 in cash from his rented flat, assaulted him and did not return his spectacles and shoes. However, police officials rejected these claims and told the newspaper that they believe the accused is trying to create a false narrative. They also alleged that he has been attempting to hurt himself to support those claims.

Senior Inspector Anamika Mirzapure of Hudkeshwar Police Station said the police have ensured that the accused’s basic needs are being met. However, she said they cannot fulfil demands for special treatment, luxury food or comfortable bedding.