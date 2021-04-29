New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Thursday that a plan had been formulated to vaccinate all adults against coronavirus within the next three months.

Kejriwal said vaccination centres would be set up on a large scale and those eligible must come forward to take the jab. Also Read - Sachin Tendulkar Donates Rs 1 Crore to Procure Oxygen Concentrators For COVID-19 Patients

“Had a meeting with the officials on vaccination drive in Delhi. Prepared a plan to vaccinate all above 18 years in the next 3 months,” he tweeted. “We will set up vaccination centres on a large scale. All eligible people must come forward to get vaccinated.” Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Extends Lockdown-Like COVID-19 Restrictions Till May 15

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi “does not have vaccines” for the inoculation of people in the 18-44 age group and purchase orders had been placed with manufacturers for the same. Also Read - Bharat Biotech Announces Reduction in Covaxin Vaccine Price For States to Rs 400/Dose from Rs 600

The minister, however, said preparations to inoculate people in this category had been completed.