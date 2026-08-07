Planning to get married in Rajasthan? Learn these rules regarding food menu first, or else...

New Delhi: The Food Safety Department will now keep a close watch on food prepared for weddings, as well as religious and social events in Rajasthan. The government has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) making it mandatory to inform the Food Safety Department about large events in advance; however, those in the catering and “halwai” (confectioner/cook) trades are opposing this decision. They argue that the system is impractical and will increase difficulties for small business owners.
Under the new SOP from the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control, organisers or caterers must provide specific details to the department before serving food at weddings, religious, social, or cultural events. Required information includes the event date, venue, organiser’s name, caterer’s FSSAI license number, guest count, and the location where the food will be prepared.
Under the new system, a valid FSSAI license will be mandatory for all “halwais” (confectioners/caterers), caterers, and food service operators. Operators of marriage gardens, banquet halls, hotels, “dharmashalas” (pilgrim rest houses), and farmhouses have also been instructed to engage only licensed caterers for food preparation and to display the caterers’ license details.
Dr. Vijay Prakash Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Food Safety and Drug Control Department, stated that the objective of this SOP is to ensure the quality, hygiene, and safety of food served at large events. Measures under this SOP include risk-based inspections, testing of food samples, and enforcement actions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, in cases of rule violations.
Regarding this matter, the Catering Association has stated that the order is likely to cause harassment to the halwais. They allege that it will increase departmental oversight while making operations even more difficult for small and medium-sized caterers. They have warned that if the government does not reconsider this order, a meeting of halwais from across the state will be convened to formulate a strategy for protest.
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