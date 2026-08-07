Planning to get married in Rajasthan? Learn these rules regarding food menu first, or else…

The government has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) making it mandatory to inform the Food Safety Department about large events in advance; however, those in the catering and “halwai” (confectioner/cook) trades are opposing this decision. They argue that the system is impractical and will increase difficulties for small business owners.

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New Delhi: The Food Safety Department will now keep a close watch on food prepared for weddings, as well as religious and social events in Rajasthan. The government has issued a new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) making it mandatory to inform the Food Safety Department about large events in advance; however, those in the catering and “halwai” (confectioner/cook) trades are opposing this decision. They argue that the system is impractical and will increase difficulties for small business owners.

What does the new SOP say?

Under the new SOP from the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control, organisers or caterers must provide specific details to the department before serving food at weddings, religious, social, or cultural events. Required information includes the event date, venue, organiser’s name, caterer’s FSSAI license number, guest count, and the location where the food will be prepared.

What is the Rajasthan government’s new SOP?

Stricter regulations will now apply to weddings and large events in Rajasthan.

Action will be taken against those serving food without an FSSAI license.

The Food Safety Commissionerate will monitor compliance.

This step has been taken to ensure food safety at weddings, as well as social, religious, cultural, state, and other public events.

The new SOP establishes several important rules for venues, organisers, “halwais”, caterers, and food service providers.

Only holders of a valid FSSAI license will be permitted to prepare food.

It is mandatory for every “halwai”, caterer, food catering service provider, and other food business operator to possess a valid FSSAI license or registration.

Action will be taken in accordance with the rules against businesses found operating without a license.

Full details must be provided prior to large events.

Date and time of the event, full address of the venue, and the organiser’s name and mobile number.

Name of the “halwai” or caterer preparing the food and their FSSAI license/registration number.

Estimated number of beneficiaries/guests.

Information on whether the food will be prepared on-site or off-site.

Details of the food service arrangements.

Accountability fixed for marriage gardens, hotels, and banquet halls

Under the new system, a valid FSSAI license will be mandatory for all “halwais” (confectioners/caterers), caterers, and food service operators. Operators of marriage gardens, banquet halls, hotels, “dharmashalas” (pilgrim rest houses), and farmhouses have also been instructed to engage only licensed caterers for food preparation and to display the caterers’ license details.

Dr. Vijay Prakash Sharma, Joint Secretary of the Food Safety and Drug Control Department, stated that the objective of this SOP is to ensure the quality, hygiene, and safety of food served at large events. Measures under this SOP include risk-based inspections, testing of food samples, and enforcement actions under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, in cases of rule violations.

What did the Catering Association say?

Regarding this matter, the Catering Association has stated that the order is likely to cause harassment to the halwais. They allege that it will increase departmental oversight while making operations even more difficult for small and medium-sized caterers. They have warned that if the government does not reconsider this order, a meeting of halwais from across the state will be convened to formulate a strategy for protest.