Planning Rishikesh Trip This Holi? Remove River Rafting From Your Bucket List. Here’s Why

The decision aims to maintain proper law and order in the city on Holi and avoid any incident of hooliganism.

No river rafting in Rishikesh this Holi

No River Rafting In Rishikesh This Holi: If you are planning a trip to Rishikesh to enjoy river rafting this Holi, we have news for you. Well, you need to remove river rafting from your bucket list as the authorities have decided to close rafting activities on Holi this year. The decision aims to maintain proper law and order in the city on Holi and avoid any incident of hooliganism. The decision was taken after a meeting between rafting businessmen and the police administration. A meeting was held between the representatives of Rishikesh rafting companies and the Inspector-in-charge Ritesh Shah at Thana Munikireti.

According to the Inspector in charge, “talks were held with the representatives of rafting companies on the instructions of Senior Superintendent of Police Navneet Singh Bhullar in view of incidents of hooliganism, drunkenness and water accidents. Successful completion of the Holi festival is a big challenge for the police.”

The representatives of the rafting companies have given in writing their complete cooperation to the police in this matter. The authorities have also warned that those who are found running rafting activities on Holi will be fined.

Holi Celebration In Rishikesh

The hotels in Rishikesh are already enjoying massive bookings as many people are planning to spend the festival here. A large number of tourists from the country and abroad reach Rishikesh during the festival season, but this time, security has been beefed up for the festival of Holi with a view to stopping rafting on the river Ganga.

