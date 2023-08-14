Home

News

India

Planning to Fly Abroad on Independence Day? Check List of Restrictions at Delhi Airport

Planning to Fly Abroad on Independence Day? Check List of Restrictions at Delhi Airport

Restrictions have been imposed at Delhi Airport ahead of Independence Day celebrations and as per the advisory, no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of schedule airlines and chartered flights from 6 AM to 10 AM and from 4 PM to 7 PM on August 15.

Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted

New Delhi: As part of the security measures, Delhi Police have beefed up security arrangements and are checking vehicles in the national capital ahead of Independence Day celebrations. Restrictions have also been imposed at the Delhi airport for the international passengers. Non-scheduled flights will not be allowed to land or take-off at Delhi airport for specific hours in the morning and evening on August 15, an official told news agency PTI.

Trending Now

However, the restrictions will not have any impact on the movement of scheduled flights on Independence Day at Delhi airport, which is also the country’s largest airport.

The official said further added that no landing or take-off will be permitted for non-scheduled flights of schedule airlines and chartered flights from 6 AM to 10 AM and from 4 PM to 7 PM on August 15.

In this regard, a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) has been issued by the Aeronautical Information Services (AIS) that comes under the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

NOTAM will not be applicable for flights of the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and the Army Aviaton helicopters.

However, the state-owned aircraft and helicopters will be permitted to fly with the governor or chief minister of a state

Apart from scheduled flights of scheduled operators, flights undertaking quick response time missions and casualty/immediate medical evacuation will also be permitted, the official said.

The Delhi airport has also issued an advisory saying due to ongoing infrastructure upgradation activities and enhanced Security at Delhi Airport ahead of Independence Day, the passengers may take more time to complete the formalities in and around the Airport premises. “Hence, passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly. For any updates regarding flight-related information, please get in touch with the respective airlines,” the Delhi airport said in the advisory.

However, air passengers at the Delhi airport can use ‘DigiYatra’ facility to ensure faster mobility to boarding gates, hassle-free travel and enhanced security. All DigiYatra facilities currently has been extended to all departure gates of Terminal 3 and Terminal 2 of the IGI Airport.

Apart from Delhi airport, several other airports like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai have also issued similar advisory for the air passengers asking to avoid crowding and to arrive early at airports to allow sufficient time for check-in and security process due to high security measures.

Security has also been tightened at Red Fort in view of Independence Day. Meanwhile, the entry of commercial and heavy vehicles will be restricted from Noida and Ghaziabad towards Delhi starting from Monday night till August 15. These vehicles will be regulated and diverted towards the alternate routes, officials with Delhi traffic police said on Sunday.

On the occasion of Independence Day, about 3,000 traffic police personnel will be deployed to regulate the traffic and will be deployed at major junctions across the national capital, and also on roads connecting the border to the Red Fort.

“From the night of August 14 at 10 pm, entry of heavy and medium goods vehicles (vehicles carrying goods) will be stopped from Delhi’s border, and entry will start only after the programme ends on the next day, August 15,” Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told ANI.

Special care is being taken to ensure that essential services are not affected. A good number of policemen have been deployed around the Red Fort and will keep telling people the way, he added.

On the occasion of Independence Day, parking arrangements are also made for common people and diplomats from different countries who will be coming to the Red Fort to attend the celebrations, officials said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES