Lucknow: People going Lucknow for Diwali from other states will now have to undergo a mandatory Covid-19 test at bus stands, railway stations and the airport.

This particularly applies for people coming from Delhi and its adjoining areas, which have been seeing a record rise in coronavirus cases amid the third wave of the pandemic.

Thirteen teams of the Health Department have been deployed at all bus stands, railway stations and the airport for screening those coming to the state capital for Diwali and contact details of the passengers will also be noted down, Lucknow Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said on Friday.

All the suspected cases would be tested in their homes, Bhatnagar said, adding that this step is being taken to prevent Covid-19 spread during the festive season.

So far, 66,237 COVID-19 cases and 917 deaths have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow.

Special precautions are being taken with people coming to the state capital to celebrate Diwali, particularly from Delhi and its adjoining areas, Dr Bhatnagar said, adding that people coming from Mumbai are also on the radar of the Health Department.

The Health Department’s teams have been posted at Kaisarbagh, Charbagh, Alambagh, Kamta bus stands, Charbagh, Manak Nagar, Badshah Nagar, City Station ,Aishbagh, Gomti Nagar, Alambagh railway stations as well as Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, he said.

Screening of the passengers coming from other states started from Friday and would continue till Sunday, the CMO added.

The decision to take all necessary precautions in this regard was taken by the district administration keeping in view the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

(With inputs from PTI)