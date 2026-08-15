Planning to travel to Delhi? Several trains have been cancelled on THESE dates; Here’s what you need to know

Passengers travelling in September and October may face disruptions, with hundreds of trains cancelled across different routes. Several trains originating from Bihar and Delhi are also among the affected services.

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Sveral trains on the Delhi route have been cancelled. Representational Image

Passengers planning to travel in September and October should check their train status in advance, as hundreds of services have been cancelled due to ongoing railway projects. Several trains originating from Bihar are also affected.

The Railways have cancelled several train services on October 5, 6 and 7. Passengers travelling between Delhi and Rajasthan are likely to be affected by these cancellations.

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Trains cancelled on October 5 and 6

Train No. 14087 Delhi-Jaisalmer Runicha Express has been cancelled on October 5, while train no. 14088 Jaisalmer-Delhi Runicha Express has been cancelled on October 6.

Trains cancelled on October 7

On October 2, train no. 26481 Jodhpur-Delhi Cantt Vande Bharat Express has been cancelled along with train no. 26482 Delhi Cantt-Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express.

Check about cancelled trains

Before starting your journey, it’s a good idea to check your train’s latest status, especially if cancellations have been announced on your route. You can use the NTES website, check your booked tickets on IRCTC, or call 139 for assistance.

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Train derails on Ghaziabad–Delhi route

Several trains were cancelled last month after a freight train derailed on the Ghaziabad- Delhi route. Six wagons of a coal-laden freight train derailed on the Ghaziabad–Delhi route in the early hours last month. On receiving the information, the Railway Divisional Manager (DRM) and other officials rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Senior railway officials have ordered an inquiry into the incident. Following the derailment, several train routes have been diverted, with long-distance trains being operated via New Delhi, Sadar Bazar and Old Delhi–Shahdara.