Planning to travel to Thailand: Check advisory for Indian nationals visiting Bangkok

The Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued an updated travel advisory for Indian nationals visiting Thailand, detailing mandatory entry requirements including a six-month valid passport, digital arrival card (TDAC), confirmed return tickets and THB 20,000 cash per passenger.

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New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Bangkok has issued a detailed travel advisory for Indian nationals planning trips to Thailand. The updated guidelines outline specific immigration requirements to ensure a hassle-free travel experience, highlighting mandatory entry documentation, financial requirements and visa regulations for tourists and transit passengers. Here are all the details you need to know about the advisory issued by Embassy of India in Bangkok for Indian nationals visiting Bangkok and other Thai cities for tourism.

Key Requirements for Thailand travel:

Passport Validity: Passports must have at least six months of validity remaining from the arrival date.

Travel Documents: Tourists must carry confirmed return flight tickets, hotel booking confirmations and a clear travel itinerary.

Advisory for Indian nationals visiting Thailand as on 09 September 2026. pic.twitter.com/8vfBKMjrUD — India in Thailand (@IndiainThailand) September 9, 2026

Digital Arrival Card: Completion of the Thailand Digital Arrival Card (TDAC) prior to arrival is mandatory.

Proof of Funds: Passengers utilizing entry facilities must carry a minimum of THB 20,000 per person in cash.

Individual Compliance: Group and family members are required to hold their respective documents individually during immigration processing.

Employment Warning: Individuals traveling for employment are prohibited from using tourist entry options and must secure a valid work visa beforehand.

India, Thailand discuss ways to bolster bilateral trade, investment ties

In another development, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held discussions with Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Suphajee Suthumpun here on Wednesday on ways to further strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries.

The two Ministers discussed ways to further strengthen the India-Thailand economic partnership, with a focus on enhancing bilateral trade and investment, expanding business opportunities and deepening business-to-business linkages, according to a statement issued after the meeting at Vanijya Bhawan.

The two sides exchanged views on further enhancing trade and investment between India and Thailand through greater collaboration and co-creation of solutions in areas that can promote balanced and sustainable growth in bilateral trade. They also discussed strengthening trade promotion activities in both countries to foster business networks, facilitate greater business-to-business engagement and expand market opportunities for enterprises, the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)