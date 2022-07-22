Ranchi: From now on, if you plant a tree in your residential campus, you will get free electricity up to 5 units per month. Yes, you have read it right. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday made the announcement saying the state government will provide five units free electricity for planting and protecting a tree in an individual campus.Also Read - Eight Members Of One Family Drown After Boat Capsizes In Jharkhand's Koderma

Notably, the offer from the state government is aimed at improving the green cover in urban areas of the state and including every individual in the tree plantation mission.

Speaking at the Van Mahotsab programme in Ranchi, Soren said, "Keeping in mind the concretisation of urban areas, the government will provide five units free electricity for planting and protecting each tree in an individual campus."

He also added that the offer will, however, not be applicable for any plant. “It should be a proper tree, which will help in the conservation of the nature in future,” he said.

The move from the state government has been taken as the tree cover is on the decline in Jharkhand. An analysis of Forest Survey of India’s (FSI) data suggests that tree cover has declined by 47 sq km in the state in the past one decade.

Tree cover is defined as small tree patches and isolated trees outside recorded forest areas, which are less than one hectare in extent. These trees are generally found in urban areas, village woodlots, homestead, along road, canal, near railway lines and as scattered trees.

Jharkhand’s tree cover was recorded at 2,867 sq km, 3.6% of total geographical area, according to the FSI report 2021. In 2011 it was recorded to be 2,914 sq km.

The state’s forest cover has, however, increased to 23,721 sq km, which is 29.76% of total geographical area of the state, in FSI 2021 up from 22,977 sq km recorded in FSI 2011.

(With inputs from PTI)