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No more worrying over LPG, PNG shortage, try plasma electric stove for your kitchen; What is it and how does it work?

No more worrying over LPG, PNG shortage, try plasma electric stove for your kitchen; What is it and how does it work?

Cooking may not require LPG and PNG anymore from now on especially since the Iran War began in West Asia. Amid the ongoing fuel crisis, a plasma electric stove is making waves for cooking. Here's how it is used to cook meals, even the heavy Indian ones

Under the plasma technology, electricity ionises air to create an ultra-hot flame without burning any fuel. Image Courtesy: @JoshiPralhad/X

The prices of LPG and fuel have skyrocketed since Iran blocked the Strait of Hormuz in the Middle East. This led to a shortage of cooking fuel around the world. The shortage of cooking fuel, in turn, led to a huge surge in prices of LPG cylinders in India, with some cities reporting a lack of cylinders altogether.

But now you may not require LPG and PNG to cook your meals. This is a promise by the new plasma-based electric stove. Amid the push for cleaner energy, the technology might just be what the future of Indian households needs.

What is a plasma electronic stove?

APAPL Electric Flame Plasma Stove is considered to be the next-generation cooking appliance that uses electricity instead of LPG and PNG. But what is so unique about this is that it produces real flame-like heat compared to an induction cooktop.

Under the plasma technology, electricity ionises air to create an ultra-hot flame without burning any fuel. So it requires no gas, no combustion and just electricity, creating a powerful cooking flame.

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Plasma electronic stove working

By using electricity to ionise air, the stove creates a plasma flame that can reach temperatures as high as, or higher than, conventional gas burners. Notably, the temperature can reach up to 1200-1300 degrees Celsius.

Thus, it is ideal for Indian cooking styles like roti, tadka, frying, and wok cooking among other dishes.

One of the biggest advantages is that it mimics traditional gas stoves, along with the visible flame-like heating. It works with all utensils, including steel, aluminium, iron, and brass. It also consists of knob-based control in many models.

Key specifications of plasma electronic stove

It is fully functional even without the use of LPG or PNG. It gives a real flame effect and is all utensil-friendly without any restrictions.

The stove provides no gas leakage, along with overheat protection and also includes auto shut off. The top consists of toughened glass along with metal alloy burners.

Price range of the stove

The power varies from 2500W to 6000W with a voltage of 220V AC. The temperature is up to 1300 degrees Celsius. It weighs around 10 kg, and it has been priced at around Rs 35,000 approximately. It is available in single and double burner options, suitable for both homes and commercial kitchens.

How can this be a game changer?

When combined with schemes like PM Surya Ghar Yojana, which promotes solar power generation, this stove could reduce dependence on LPG cylinders, lower household energy costs, promote clean, renewable cooking, and cut carbon emissions.

However, there can be a few problems, including a higher upfront cost compared to gas stoves, dependence on electricity supply, and awareness and adoption still low.

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