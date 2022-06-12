Thiruvananthapuram: A team of researchers from the Zoology Department of University College Thiruvananthapuram conducted a study in the water logged canals of Thiruvananthapuram and unveiled that the residues released into water from plastic wastes accelerate the life cycle of mosquitoes. A chemical released in the environment due to the plastic clogged drains acts as a catalyst for rapid succession of mosquito cycle.

The study was done by R.V. Ayana Gayathri and D.A. Evans attached to the Zoology Department of the University College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The study pointed out that Bisphenol A (BPA), Bisphenol S and Pthalates are identified as major residues released into water from plastic wastes. Bispehonal A is one of the widely used industrial chemical found in plastics. It is added in manufacturing of various commercial products like baby bottles, plastic water bottles, hygiene products, food containers etc.

How is mosquito lifecycle reduced?

A mosquito’s lifecycle has four stages such – egg, larva, pupa and adult mosquito. Female mosquitoes lay eggs four days after blood meal on the surface of water or on floating wet objects. The lifecycle of mosquito is completed in polluted water.

According to the study, “Quantitative estimation of Bisphenol A by Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectroscopy revealed that water samples from mosquito breeding sites possess the compound at a concentration of 1 mg/L (1 ppm). At this concentration BPA can shorten the lifecycle span of mosquitoes from 13 days to 10 days.”

It further stated that under the atmospheric temperature range of 26 to 31 degrees, eggs hatch out into larvae after 36 hours. Technically, the study found out that in the presence of BPA hatching time is reduced to 18 hours.

“During the peak of summer, atmospheric temperature is elevated to a range of 30 to 38 degrees Celsius, meanwhile mosquito lifecycle is completed within 12 days, which is further shortened to 9 days by BPA. Mosquitoes usually complete two lifecycles in a month and presence of BPA in their breeding sites can facilitate completion of lifecycle in a span of 30 days.”

Other factors

The equator gives ample survival chances to mosquitoes through high rain fall, high humidity and elevated temperature and hence population density of mosquitoes is high in these regions compared to temperate regions. Mosquito borne diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, encephalitis, chikungunya and kyasanur forest disease are major health concern to people living in tropical countries.

Anthropogenic factors such as disposal of plastic wastes provide additional chances for mosquitoes for successful completion of lifecycle, as these wastes create stagnation. The study states that this can create far reaching consequences on mosquito menace and humans are playing a role as their facilitators.

