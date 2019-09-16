New Delhi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday moved a petition opposing the Delhi government’s ‘odd-even’ vehicle rationing scheme which is set to return this November. The scheme already that has been implemented twice since 2016 has now reached the Supreme Court due to a controversy.

The petition, filed by advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, stated that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) made an assessment on Delhi’s air quality during the imposition of the odd-even scheme and it was revealed that the ambient air quality of the capital city was found to be worse than it was when the said restriction was not in place.

“At a time when country’s top environmental pollution control boards like Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi Pollution Control Committee has unequivocally stated that odd-even policy, when implemented in the year 2016 failed to curb the air pollution menace, stand of government of Delhi to implement the odd-even policy merely on a study done by people of other countries is not only unpleasant but also downgrades the reputation of institutes like CPCB and DPCC,” the plea said.

The NGT has also opposed the idea of the scheme stating that the odd-even rule makes it impossible to accommodate so many commuters on public transport.

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president in Delhi, Manoj Tiwari had written to CM Kejriwal seeking a reconsideration of the odd-even plan arguing that it was bound to cause “problems to the people”.

Tiwari had accused the Kejriwal of introducing the scheme as a “gimmick to divert the attention” of commuters in Delhi from all the issues that the state government has failed to address and deliver on.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the odd-even rule on September 13 as a part of the seven-point ‘Parali Pradushan’ action plan to combat the air pollution levels in the national capital during the crop burning season. The scheme will be implemented for 12 days right after Diwali, from November 4 to 15.