New Delhi: Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday urged other countries to be patient for the supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, adding that the company has been directed to prioritise the needs of India. "Dear countries and governments, as you await #COVISHIELD supplies, I humbly request you to please be patient, @SerumInstIndia has been directed to prioritise the huge needs of India and along with that balance the needs of the rest of the world. We are trying our best", Poonawalla said in a tweet.

Apart from making efforts to meet the requirements of India, the company is also trying its best to balance the needs of the rest of the world, he added.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX. The vaccines are produced by AstraZeneca-SKBio (Republic of Korea) and the Serum Institute of India.

Notably, the Covishield has been developed in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish firm AstraZeneca.

Meanwhile, India reported 14,264 new cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday with the overall tally mounted to 1,09,91,651, health officials said. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that there were 90 more Covid-19 fatalities, taking the overall toll to 1,56,302. In the past one month, the country has been recording less than 15,000 new infections daily with the toll not going over the 200-mark. However, in the past few days the coronavirus cases in various parts of the country suddenly showed a spike.