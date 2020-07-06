New Delhi: With more than 1 lakh COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday urged people to come up front and donate plasma to boost the process of recovery of coronavirus patients. Also Read - With 24,248 New COVID-19 Cases, India Inches Close to 7-lakh Mark | Top Developments

Announcing that coronavirus in the capital city has crossed the grim benchmark of 1 lakh cases, the chief minister reassured Delhiites saying that more than 72,000 people have recovered from the deadly disease.

"Out of 25,000 active patients, 15,000 are being treated at home. Death rate has also come down. We've also started the country's first corona plasma bank. Our trials have shown that plasma therapy can help moderate patients improve significantly," CM Kejriwal noted.

CM Kejriwal said that only 5,100 beds have been occupied in the national capital out of the total 15,000 beds available at various isolation facilities.

Notably, the Delhi government on Sunday inaugurated the world’s largest COVID-19 isolation facility with 10,000 beds at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital (SPCCCH) at Radha Soami Satsang Beas, in a tie-up with the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital.

“Around 20,000-24,000 COVID-19 tests are being conducted in Delhi every day now,” the Delhi CM said.

Urging all recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for remaining being treated, Kejriwal said, “The number of people who need plasma is more than those coming forward to donate it. I urge all those who are eligible to come forward and donate plasma. It will not cause any pain or weakness. Those donating plasma are doing selfless service to society.”

“Our team is calling up people requesting them to donate plasma, if you receive such a call please don’t refuse. Hospitals should also give counselling to patients who have recovered and encourage them to donate plasma,” he added.

Kejriwal appealed to the hospitals to counsel every recovered coronavirus patients so as to bring them forward to donate plasma for others after 14 days of recovery.