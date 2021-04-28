Visakhapatnam: At this time of crisis, many COVID patients are dying while on their way to the hospital and some are dying while waiting outside the hospital. Even some others are dying right before the eyes of the doctors due to lack of ICU beds or oxygen cylinders. One such heart-wrenching incident happened in Vishakhapatnam on Tuesday evening when a one-and-half-year-old baby died outside a hospital while her parents were trying to get her admitted to the hospital. Also Read - WATCH: Family Forced to Carry Body on Bike For Cremation as Hospital Runs Out of Ambulance

The child was reportedly tested positive for Covid and had difficulty breathing. Waiting for hours together, her parents begged for her treatment but when she was finally admitted to the hospital, it was too late. Soon after her death, angry relatives rushed to the hospital and fought with the staff, accusing them of callousness and carelessness towards patients.

The incident happened outside King George hospital in Vishakhapatnam. The infant's father Veera Babu was seen pumping oxygen using an ambu-bag while her mother wept helplessly.

“Please save my child, someone please save my child. They left her on the road. Is this why you became doctors? I went from hospital to hospital to save her but they have left her on the road,” her mother pleaded, her father never letting go of the oxygen pump.

The child was not keeping unwell for a few days and had first tested negative for Covid in a Rapid Antigen Test. However, when her fever continued, she was tested again at a private hospital and turned out positive, but the hospital allegedly refused to take her in. After that, she was taken to the King George hospital yesterday when her condition worsened.

On the other hand, the hospital authorities told NDTV that the baby was brought in a critical condition at 3.40 PM and was shifted to triaging (where the order of treating patients is decided) at around 4.00 PM but the baby after resuscitation expired at 5:10 PM due to viral pneumonia or Covid-19.