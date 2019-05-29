New Delhi: Congress workers took to the streets in Bengaluru in a bid to make Rahul Gandhi continue as the party president and held sit-in protests while holding placards and addressing the crowd.

This concerted effort comes in tow of senior Congress leaders trying to placate an angry and disappointed Rahul Gandhi, who is adamant to quit as the party president in view of the crushing defeat that the party was handed out in the recently concluded 2019 General election.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit was quoted, “We are going to be near the residence of Rahul Gandhi, will demonstrate there to convey our feelings that he should not resign. The Party will suffer a very heavy loss which we don’t want. We are going there to plead with him to not do this.”

The Grand Old Party managed to amass only 52 seats this 542-seat Lok Sabha contest, thereby only marginally improving its 2014 tally of 44 seats.

Taking in stock the Congress’ abysmal performance second time in a row, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday conveyed his decision to quit as the Congress president and at a CWC meet is reported to have said: “Congress chief may not necessarily be from the Gandhi family”.

Since then, innumerable reports have emerged spilling beans on various developments, none of which have been validated by the Congress party so far.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and senior party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, KC Venugopal, Randeep Singh Surjewala among others visited Rahul at his residence- what is believed to have been a meeting convened by Rahul himself.

Not only is the party in crisis at the central level, but its state units in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka also looked in disarray and vulnerable to collapse.

With Gandhi remaining adamant, a presidium system to govern the party is being considered, wherein a group of senior leaders will run the show.

Party sources said Gandhi is unlikely to be the party leader in the Lok Sabha and the post may go to someone else as has happened in the previous House. But he can be the CPP leader.

With IANS inputs