New Delhi: A day after Jammu and Kashmir administration issued orders directing the reinitiating of broadband and data services for the Union Territory, Alice Wells, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs on Saturday said that she was Pleased to see incremental steps like partial return of internet service in the region.

The top American diplomat also urged the Indian government to release Kashmiri political leaders detained without charge.

“Was Pleased to see incremental steps like partial return of internet service in Kashmir. We continue to urge govt to permit regular access by our diplomats and move swiftly to release political leaders detained without charge”, said Wells.

She also described the visit by US ambassador and other foreign diplomats to Jammu and Kashmir as “a useful step”. On January 9, a group of 15 envoys and diplomats had visited the Kashmir valley where they interacted with select political representatives, civil society members as well as military top brass.

Since August 5, 2019, Kashmir valley has been under severe restrictions following the Narendra Modi-led central government decision to abrogate the Article 370.