Plot to assassinate West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari unearthed with arrest of Jaish terrorist in Bardhaman

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a terrorist named Hamid Mandal from the state's Bardhaman district. The STF claims that Hamid Mandal is linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group. He will be produced before the court by the STF.

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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI Photo/File)

New Delhi: A plot to assassinate Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP’s first Chief Minister of West Bengal, has come to light. The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a terrorist named Hamid Mandal from the state’s Bardhaman district. The STF claims that Hamid Mandal is linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group. He will be produced before the court by the STF. Suvendu Adhikari became the state’s Chief Minister following the BJP’s massive victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Arrested from a rented flat

According to reports, the West Bengal STF arrested Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Hamid Mandal in Bardhaman district. Bengal Police state that Mandal had hatched a conspiracy to assassinate CM Suvendu Adhikari. He had been living in hiding for two to three months in a rented flat in Bardhaman, where he was arrested late Thursday night. His wife, a daughter, and two sons were living with him.

Police said Hamid Mondal had chosen the housing complex as a hideout to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies. Police are now probing Mondal’s alleged role in the suspected plot targeting Adhikari and are trying to establish the extent of his activities in India.

What did the STF say?

According to the STF, Hamid was arrested from Renaissance Housing in Bardhaman. He is linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror group and the faction associated with Sajjad Bhat, the mastermind behind the 2019 Pulwama terror attack that took place on 14 February, killing more than 40 CRPF personnel.

The STF stated that Hamid had been living in Bengal for several years. Documents detailing Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s movements, scheduled programs, and VIP travel itineraries were recovered from him. It is alleged that he was hatching a conspiracy to assassinate Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. Police have also uncovered other sensational information, though investigating officers are currently reluctant to disclose details. Following the revelation of the plot to assassinate the CM, the STF and state police have jointly launched an investigation into the entire network.