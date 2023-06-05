Home

News

India

PM And His Love For Sustainable And Culturally Rich Indian Fashion

PM And His Love For Sustainable And Culturally Rich Indian Fashion

The Prime Minister is renowned for his dynamic leadership and for making groundbreaking decisions that have brought about transformative changes in the country.

PM And His Love For Sustainable And Culturally Rich Indian Fashion

New Delhi: Narendra Modi assumed the role of Prime Minister of India in 2014, following a historic mandate from the people. Over the years, he has emerged as a global leader with a vision centered around development.

The Prime Minister is renowned for his dynamic leadership and for making groundbreaking decisions that have brought about transformative changes in the country.

You may like to read

Trending Now

PM Modi actively supports an eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle, and he consistently promotes India’s rich culture. An exemplification of his commitment to environmentally-friendly fashion was seen at the G7 Summit in Japan, where he wore a custom-made Sadri jacket in a chandan shade. This unique jacket was crafted from more than 25 recycled PET bottles.

Not hesitant to experiment with kurtas, PM Modi has showcased an array of impressive attires throughout the years. One notable instance was his choice to wear a sky-blue Sadri jacket during the Lok Sabha budget session, which he subsequently decided to wear again, this time in a chandan color, at the G7 Summit. This decision further underscored his dedication to promoting eco-friendly practices. The jacket itself was gifted to him by the Indian Oil Corporation.

#IndianOil is grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi for supporting the #IndianOil #Unbottled Campaign and wearing the sustainably-made Jacket, crafted from recycled PET bottles. We are committed to your vision of a greener India.@HardeepSPuri @Rameswar_Teli https://t.co/YW9bEXKZla — Indian Oil Corp Ltd (@IndianOilcl) February 8, 2023

The Modi Kurta

Narendra Modi’s selective choices have become a vibrant mood board for statement dressing, characterized by a range of colors and unique styling. In an interview with Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, he revealed the reason behind his signature half-sleeved kurtas.

Kurtas hold a significant place in the PM’s wardrobe, and the decision to opt for half-sleeves stems from his practicality during travel. Carrying a small luggage bag, he found that full-sleeved kurtas occupied a considerable amount of space. To address this issue, he started cutting the sleeves, transforming them into half-sleeved kurtas. This approach allowed him to increase space efficiency while maintaining his distinctive style.

Cultural Symbols

No matter which city or state he visits, PM Modi always embrace the traditional Indian attire with open arms. He donned several hats of culture during his travel across the country.

PM Modi showcased his cultural appreciation by donning a traditional Naga warrior hat during the Hornbill Festival in December 2014.

During his visit to Kerala’s Kochi in April this year, PM Modi looked suave in the traditional dress of the state. He wore a white and gold kasavu mundu with a kurta and a shawl.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES