New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation, announcing that lockdown will be extended in the country for a third time, however, adding that details of the fourth phase will be given before May 18, which will be day one of the fourth phase of the lockdown.

"Lockdown four will be will be in a new form with new rules," PM Modi said in his 8 PM address to the nation, his fifth such address on the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Notably, the ongoing third phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end on May 17. It originally came into effect on March 25, after being announced the previous night by PM Modi. It was to end on April 14, but was, on the day, extended till May 3, and then to May 17, two days before the second phase was scheduled to end.

The highlight of today’s address, however, was the Prime Minister’s continues emphasis on atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), as he talked about how the only solution to the prevailing situation around the world was a ‘self-reliant India.’

“When India speaks of self-reliance, it does not advocate for a self-centered system. In India’s self-reliance there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace,” he further said.

Announcing the economic package, the Prime Minister said that it will be called Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (Self-Reliant India Mission), which will be worth Rs 20 lakh crore and 10% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Notably, today’s address by the PM came a day after he chaired his fifth meeting with all the Chief Ministers, some of whom advocated a continuation of the lockdown, while some called for resumption of certain economic activities, with lockdown norms reaxed.

India’s current COVID-19 count stands at 70,756, including 22,455 patients who have recovered and 2,293 casualties.