Agartala: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will transfer the first installment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday. Over Rs 700 crore will be credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' (dilapidated) house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in dilapidated houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house", PMO added.

Steps to check your name in the list of beneficiaries

Visit https://rhreporting.nic.in/netiay/Benificiary.aspx

Enter your registration number.

Details will appear if your name is on the recipient list.

If you don’t have a registration number, go to ‘advanced search’ and key in your name, BPL number, section, and other details.

Details will appear if your name is on the list.

The Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana – Gramin (PMAY-G) is one of the flagship programs of the Government of India which is driven by the noble objective of providing “Housing for All” by the year 2022. It is a social welfare program through which the Government provides financial assistance to houseless beneficiaries identified using SECC 2011 data to help them construct a house of respectable quality for their personal living.

The Scheme envisaged constructing 2.95 crore PMAY-G houses with all basic amenities by the year 2021-22. The scheme envisioned providing other facilities to make it an aspirational home for the beneficiaries through convergence with other schemes like Swachh Bharat Mission, PM Ujjwala Yojana for providing LPG connection, and unskilled wage component of 90-95 days under MGNREGS. Significant progress has been made in this direction since the launch of the scheme by the Prime Minister in November 2016.