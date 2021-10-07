New Delhi: The Union government has released guidelines for the PM-Cares for children scheme under which those children who have lost their parents due to the coronavirus, will be given complete assistance.Also Read - PM Modi Completes Uninterrupted 20 Years In Office: A Look At His Many Firsts Initiatives

Through the PM Cares for Children Scheme, a monthly stipend will be provided to the children. Eligible children need to enroll from the date announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - PM Modi Completes 20 Years in Public Office, BJP Leaders Laud His Leadership

To avail of the benefits provided under the PM Cares for Children Scheme, the children can enroll from May 29, 2021, till Dec 31, 2021. The scheme is likely to continue till the year when every eligible beneficiary turns 23 years of age. Also Read - India to Cross 100-Crore Vaccination Mark Soon, Aiming For Record 1200 Cr Doses: PM Modi

PM Cares for Children Scheme: Eligibility Criteria

The PM Cares for Children Scheme will cover children’s who have lost

both their parents

surviving parent

legal guardian /adoptive parents/single adoptive parents due to the coronavirus

Starting from 11 March 2020 the date on which WHO has declared and characterized Covid-19 as pandemic till December 2021, will be entitled to benefits under the scheme.

The child should not have completed 18 years of age on the date of death of the parents.

PM Cares for Children Scheme: Entitlements provided under the scheme

Support for Boarding and Lodging

Efforts will be made by the district magistrate with the assistance of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to explore the possibility of rehabilitating the child within her/his extended family or relatives, kin.

If the extended family or relatives of the child are not available/not willing/not found fit by CWC or the child (aged 4 -10 years or above) is not willing to live with them, the child should be placed in foster care, after due diligence as prescribed under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 and rules made thereof as amended from time to time.

If the Foster family is not available/not willing /not found fit by CWC, or the child (aged 4 -10 years or above) is not willing to live with them, then the child should be placed in age-appropriate children more than 10 years old, not received by extended families or relatives or foster families or not willing to live with them or living in child care institutions after the demise of parents, maybe enrolled in Netaji Subhash Chand Bose Awasiya Vidyalaya, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, Eklavya Model Schools, Sainik School, Navodaya Vidyalaya, or any other residential school by the District Magistrate, subject to the respective scheme guidelines. and gender-appropriate Child Care Institutions.

It may be ensured that the siblings stay together, as far as possible.

For non-institutional care, financial support at the prevailing rates prescribed under the Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme shall be provided to Children (in account with guardian). For children in institutional care, a maintenance grant at the prevailing rates prescribed under the Child Protection Services (CPS) Scheme shall be given to Child Care Institutions. Any provision for subsistence support under the State scheme may also be provided additionally to the children.

Assistance for Pre-school and School Education

For children below 6 years of age, identified beneficiaries will receive support and assistance from the Anganwadi services for supplementary nutrition, pre-school education/ ECCE, immunization, health referrals, and health check-up.

For children below 10 years of age