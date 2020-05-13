New Delhi: In a significant development, the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday stated that Rs 3100 crore has been allocated from the PM CARES Fund for the fight against coronaviurs in the country. Also Read - Singer Asha Bhosle Debuts on YouTube with 'Main Hoon' Song on Spiritual Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's 64th Birthday

As per updates, out of Rs 3100 crores, a sum of approximately Rs2000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of ventilators, Rs 1000 crores will be used for care of migrant labourers and Rs100 crores will be given to support vaccine development.