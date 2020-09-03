New Delhi: The government had on Wednesday revealed in an audit report that Rs 3,076 crore was received within five days of the creation of the PM-Cares Fund. Quoting officials, a report by NDTV today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had donated Rs 2.25 Lakh from his own pocket as the “initial corpus” to the Fund. Also Read - Twitter Account of PM Modi's Personal Website Hacked, Actively Investigating Situation, Says Social-media Platform

"PM Modi donated ₹ 2.25 lakh towards the initial corpus of PM CARES Fund after it was set up," NDTV quoted a PMO official as saying.

"PM Modi has a long legacy of contributing to public causes ranging from girl child education to work on cleaning the Ganga to welfare of the underprivileged. These donations have now exceeded ₹ 103 crore," the official added.

In the audit report which was published on PM-Cares Fund website yesterday, the final balance of the account was shown to be Rs 30,76,62,58,096. Of the total amount, Rs 3,075.85 crore is known to have come from domestic contribution while 39.67 lakh from foreign contribution. The details of the donors have not been made public by the government yet.

The opposition has been demanding from the Centre more transparency with the PM-Cares Fund. Multiple pleas seeking to know details of the fund have also been filed in courts.

The PM-CARES fund was formed on March 27 this year, three days into the lockdown, and is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other ex-officio members of the trust are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Recently, the Supreme Court said the funds from the PM-CARES Fund need not be transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and individuals can voluntarily contribute to the NDRF. The apex court had dismissed a petition seeking transfer of all funds from PM CARES Fund to NDRF.