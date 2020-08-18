New Delhi: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lambasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for raising questions on the PM CARES Fund, accusing the latter of weakening India’s COVID-19 fight. “Rahul Gandhi raised question on PM Cares Fund but the Supreme Court rejected all his arguments. PM CARES is a registered public trust for COVID-like emergencies. Gandhi has never missed an opportunity to weaken resolve of the nation in its fight against the virus,” the minister said. Also Read - Money From PM Cares Fund Cannot be Transferred to National Disaster Response Fund: Supreme Court

Prasad claimed that transparency is writ large in PM Cares Fund both in terms of legal requirement and transparent management of funds received on a voluntary basis. “Our govt has not faced even a single accusation of corruption”, he asserted. Also Read - Uttarakhand: Woman Accuses BJP MLA of Rape, Calls for DNA Test of Child he 'Fathered'

His remarks comes soon after the Supreme Court ruled that money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the coronavirus pandemic cannot be directed to be deposited or transferred to the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). Also Read - Facebook Row Over Hate Speech: BJP Plot or Congress Sketch? Delhi Assembly Panel to Probe Today

Echoing similar remarks, BJP President JP Nadda called the SC’s decision as a “resounding blow to the nefarious designs” of Rahul Gandhi and his “band of rent a cause” activists. “The verdict by Supreme Court on PM CARES is a resounding blow to the nefarious designs of Rahul Gandhi and his band of ‘rent a cause’ activists. It shows that the truth shines despite the ill intent and malicious efforts of the Congress party and its associates”, Nadda tweeted.

He claimed that Gandhi’s rants have been repeatedly dismissed by the common man who has overwhelmingly contributed to PM CARES. “With the highest court also pronouncing its verdict, will Rahul & his ‘rent a cause’ activist army mend their ways or embarrass themselves further?” asked the BJP leader.

Earlier in the day, while hearing a petition filed by an NGO — Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), the top court said that there is no need for fresh national disaster relief plan. It also noted that NDRF is a statutorily created fund and it has nothing to do with the PM Cares Fund.