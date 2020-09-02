New Delhi: The PM-Cares Fund has received Rs 3,076 crore till March 31, the government said in an audit report. However, there was no information regarding the donations received after March. Also Read - 'Will FM as Messenger of God Please Answer': Chidambaram Taunts Sitharaman Over Her ‘Act of God’ Remark

The report, which is made public on the PM-Cares Fund website, shows the final balance of the account to be Rs 30,76,62,58,096. Of the total amount, Rs 3,075.85 crore is known to have come domestic contribution while 39.67 lakh from foreign contribution. The details of the donors have not been made public by the government yet.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took to Twitter to question why the "names of these generous donors not been revealed."

“But the names of these generous donors will not be revealed. Why?

“Every other NGO or Trust is obliged to reveal the names of donors contributing more than a threshold amount. Why is the PM CARES FUND exempt from this obligation?

“The donee is known. The trustees of the donee are known. Why are the trustees afraid to reveal the names of the donors?,” Chidambaram sought to know identities of donors in a series of tweets.

The auditors of PM CARES FUND have confirmed that the Fund received Rs 3076 crore in just 5 days between March 26 and 31, 2020. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 2, 2020

Notably, this comes at a time when the opposition has been demanding more transparency with the PM-Cares Fund. Multiple pleas seeking to know details of the fund have also been filed in the court.

The PM-CARES fund was formed on March 27 this year, three days into the lockdown, and is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Other ex-officio members of the trust are Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Recently, the Supreme Court said the funds from the PM-CARES Fund need not be transferred to the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) and individuals can voluntarily contribute to the NDRF. The apex court had dismissed a petition seeking transfer of all funds from PM CARES Fund to NDRF.