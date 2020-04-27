New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meet with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories (UTs) and discussed the situation arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed more than 800 lives in across India so far. If TV reports are to be belived, PM Modi in the meeting lauded the efforts of the state governments and asserted that the lockdown has been helpful in combating the spread of COVID-19. Also Read - Will Lockdown be Extended Beyond May 3? Five States Say ‘Yes’ Hours Ahead of Meeting With PM Modi

Besides states and UT heads, Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and top officials from the PMO and Union Health Ministry were also present in the meet. Reports claimed that Shah asked states to be vigilant in enforcing the lockdown and punish those who are violating the norms.

“All states must enforce lockdown strictly. Reports of lockdown violations are still coming from parts of the nation”, the Home Minister told CMs.