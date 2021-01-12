Good morning! Here are the top five headlines of the day. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Vet Goes 350 km On Bike With Crow Samples For Bird Flu Testing, CM Hails Effort

PM-CM Meeting: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired a video conference meeting with chief ministers of all states to review the national COVID-19 vaccination plan. PM Modi said that the Centre will bear the cost of vaccinating around three crore healthcare and frontline workers across the country in the first phase of COVID-19 vaccine drive.

Bird flu in 10 states: The deadly avian flu has spread to a total of 10 states now, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. The Delhi government, followed by Himachal and Goa, banned the import of poultry products.

Union Minister Shripad Naik meets with accident: Union minister Shripad Naik met with a road accident in Karnataka on Monday night and has been injured. Naik’s wife Vijaya who was travelling with the minister died in the incident. Naik was brought to Goa Medical College for further treatment.

Supreme Court on farm laws: The Supreme Court will pass an order on petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the three new farm laws today. Earlier on Monday, the top court expressed disappointment in Centre’s negotiations with farmers and expressed its inclination to put the contentious Acts on hold for now.

Democrats move to impeach Trump: Democrats passed a House resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke constitutional authority of the 25th Amendment and oust Donald Trump in the final days of presidency, stating he is unfit for office after encouraging a protest march that turned into a mob that ransacked the US Capitol in a deadly siege. However, the move has been blocked by Republicans.

