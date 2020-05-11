New Delhi: During the fifth meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with all state chief ministers, things went a little haywire when West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the Centre of ‘playing politics’ at a time when the entire country is gripped with coronavirus pandemic. Also Read - With 4,213 Cases, 97 Deaths in 24 Hours, Coronavirus Cases in India Climb to 67,152 | Key Points

“The Centre should not play politics in this crucial time,” Banerjee was quote as saying in the meeting, alleging that the Centre was working according to a “script” that never considers Bengal’s opinion. Also Read - Online Payment, no Cash on Delivery: Ahmedabad Plans to go Completely Digital From May 15 to Contain COVID-19

“We as a state doing our best to combat the virus…All the states should be given equal importance and we should work together as Team India,” she said. Also Read - Opinion: India's Elite & Privileged Saying #MeTooMigrant Reeks of Their Extreme Apathy Towards the Poor

West Bengal has been on tough ties with the central government since the beginning of the lockdown when a central team of officers visited the state to report on curfew violations and misreporting of state COVID-19 tally.

The Centre has also criticised the Mamata Banerjee government for not allowing the goods traffic through the India-Bangladesh border, despite revised lockdown guidelines to allow goods transport.

Notably, this is the last week of the coronavirus lockdown, provided all measures go according to plan. The primary focus of the central government now is to resume economic activities and revive the fallen economy of the country.